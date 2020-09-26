Urban League Block Party focuses on registering voters, COVID-19 testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A block party hosted by the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha Saturday had all the typical features—a band, a bounce house and barbecue—with a more serious focus as well; voter registration and COVID-19 testing.

The Time For Change Block Party, held from 1 to 4 p.m. on the 6800 block of 14th Avenue, was focused on getting out the vote and on making sure people had access to free testing for the virus.

James Hall, the interim president and chief executive officer of the Urban League, said that the neighborhood surrounding the local Urban League office has both low voting turnout and a lack of access to COVID-19 testing.

“We hope to register at least 200 people to vote and to have at least 200 people get tested,” Hall said.

Hall said the Urban League is working to improve its programming in Kenosha, and is working on renovations of the office, 1418 68th St. He said the board’s plan is to begin offering programs including financial literacy, education, arts and youth programs. The Block Party registration drive and COVID testing event was a new one for the organization, he said.