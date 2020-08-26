Urban League leaders: “Let’s not let these violent ‘militias’ hijack our pursuit of justice.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, James Hall, interim president and CEO of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, along with Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League, and Dr. Ruben Anthony, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, issued the following joint statement in response to the overnight murder of two Kenosha protesters and the shooting of a third:

“The brutal and senseless murder of two protesters and the shooting of a third Tuesday night in Kenosha, is abhorrent to the rule of law in our great state and should outrage and sadden every Wisconsinite. We ask all to join us in prayers for those who were murdered and injured and for continued prayers for Jacob Blake, the man shot by Kenosha police, who may be paralyzed for life.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Kenosha police during the peaceful protests prior to curfew. We demand that the Kenosha police continue to take appropriate measures to make sure that those who protest in Kenosha are safe from the actions of rogue individuals – reportedly from so-called “militias” – who are infiltrating the peaceful protests. We are also calling for peaceful protests and for all protests to end by the curfew imposed by Kenosha police.