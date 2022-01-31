Urban League of Racine & Kenosha to host financial literacy talks throughout February

The Urban League of Racine & Kenosha is hosting a month long series of talks on financial literacy for Financial Freedom February, starting Wednesday with Kenosha author Sharmain Harris.

Residents can register to attend any of the four talks scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. for every Wednesday in February at the ULRK Office, 1418 68th St., Kenosha. Each speaker has a different topic to help educate people on a different aspect of financial literacy.

Scheduled for the first talk on Wednesday is Sharmain Harris, program director at Urban League of Racine & Kenosha, who is scheduled to discuss the “Entrepreneur Startup Kit,” meant to provide listeners with the tools to start their own business and “get on the path to financial freedom.”

Scheduled for Feb. 9 is Brandon Mells, community manager at Chase Bank, on the topic of building credit. Mells plans to provide “tools and tips” to strengthen credit scores and leverage improved scores with banks and credit unions.

Scheduled for Feb. 16 is Antonio Campbell, real estate agent at Better homes and Gardens Realty, on the topic of first time homeownership. Campbell plans to provide advice and insight for those trying to buy their first homes.

Scheduled as the final speaker for the series is Kenny Harper, financial planner at Harper Tax & Financial Literacy Group, on Feb. 23.

Harper’s topic is “Protecting Your Financial Future,” focusing on budgeting, tax preparation, life insurance or other methods to help participants get their finances “back on track.”

All the talks are themed around gaining financial stability and freedom.

For more information call 262-842-7461 or email: info@ulrk.org

Register through the QR code provided.

