US Supreme Court blocks extending absentee voting

“This is it," Evers said. “This will be the last avenue that we’re taking … there’s not a Plan B, there’s not a Plan C. We’re moving ahead with this. We believe the Supreme Court will support us in this.”

Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly immediately rebuked Evers' order.

“The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach," Fizgerald and Vos said in the joint statement. “The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either."

Evers said his order to delay the election was based on advice from the Department of Health Services. He added that, while health officials in some states have altered election rules due to the pandemic, he felt it was important that he take the charge in Wisconsin.