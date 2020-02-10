USDA recalls beef sticks sold in area

Approximately 270 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products sold in Wisconsin and nearby states is begin recalled due to a misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection has announced.
The FSIS said the product, produced by The Family Tradition Meat Co., Ackley, Iowa, contains milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.
The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items are labeled as 3-ounce and 6-ounce vacuum packages containing "Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original" with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620. They were produced on Nov. 14, 2019; Dec. 3, 2019; and Jan. 6, 2020, and have a shelf life of six months.
The products bear establishment number "EST 46538" inside the USDA mark of inspection. In addition to Wisconsin, the items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota.
The FSIS said the problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store.
There have been no conformed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
However, the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased the products are not to consume them.
Consumers can contact Jolene Jeikens, vice president of sales with Family Tradition Meat Co., or Ashley Morton, hazard coordinator with Family Traditions Meat Co., at 641-847-8166.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday through Friday.
Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.
For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg products, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.
