USDA recalls beef sticks sold in area

Approximately 270 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products sold in Wisconsin and nearby states is begin recalled due to a misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection has announced.

The FSIS said the product, produced by The Family Tradition Meat Co., Ackley, Iowa, contains milk, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items are labeled as 3-ounce and 6-ounce vacuum packages containing "Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original" with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620. They were produced on Nov. 14, 2019; Dec. 3, 2019; and Jan. 6, 2020, and have a shelf life of six months.

The products bear establishment number "EST 46538" inside the USDA mark of inspection. In addition to Wisconsin, the items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota.

The FSIS said the problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store.

There have been no conformed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

