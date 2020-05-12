Utility relocation gets underway for Highway KR project

MOUNT PLEASANT — In advance of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s upcoming 2020-22 roadway expansion project for Highway KR, utility relocation work is under way.
The Highway KR expansion project is slated to be let by WisDOT in July 2020 and get underway in early August, with an anticipated completion by the end of 2022.
“Right now, there are utilities that are doing relocations,” said Julie Anderson, director of Racine County Public Works and Development Services, of the work in easements along KR. “The village of Mount Pleasant is doing some sanitary sewer work, and We Energies is doing gas and electric utility installation and relocations out there … within easement areas.”
Joint jurisdiction over the county highway by Racine County and Kenosha County have been transferred to the state of Wisconsin in a state trunk highway jurisdictional transfer agreement, with the Department of Transportation coordinating and overseeing design and construction activities for the Highway KR project, which will see 2.8 miles of the two-lane county highway redeveloped into a four-lane improved divided highway in an area running from 400 feet east of County High H to 1,600 feet east of Old Green Bay Road.
The project will also include two grade-separated railroad crossings and the replacement of box culverts at the Pike River with bridges. Once the Highway KR project is completed, jurisdiction for Highway KR will be returned to Racine and Kenosha counties.
Redevelopment of Highway KR, which connects with I-94 and state highways 31 and 32, is being undertaken to proactively plan for expected increased traffic volumes driven by area economic activities, including but not limited to the Foxconn project. While the highway today handles between 9,000 to 9,500 vehicles daily, that volume is expected to more than double to 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles per day by 2042.
