Utility work under way ahead of Highway K project; roadway to be expanded to four lanes

Work is underway to relocate a natural gas utility line near the former Dairyland Greyhound Park as a precursor to an $8.8 million Highway K expansion project set to take place this year.

Highway K is also known as 60th Street.

The highway is planned to be expanded from two lanes to four lanes from 94th Court to the Union Pacific Railroad tracks just west of Indian Trail High School and Academy.

“This section of two-lane roadway is not sufficient to handle the increase in traffic that will result from new local development or to accommodate access to/from businesses located on Highway K,” Kenosha County Highway Director Clement Abongwa said. “The project will be substantially funded by inter-governmental revenues (Surface Transportation Program funds).”

In addition to expanding the highway to four lanes, the project plan includes installation of a stormwater retention pond on the north side of Highway K, east of the railroad to reduce the effect of stormwater to help reduce roadway pollutants flowing into the South Branch of the Pike River.

The existing South Branch Pike River crossing of Highway K is to be relocated approximately 300 feet west to provide a more natural stream alignment and to provide greater separation between the roadway and the waterway.

Right turn lanes are planned to be added and the traffic signals will be replaced at the intersection with Highway H.

A 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be constructed along the north side of Highway K to connect the residential areas along the project route with Mahone Middle School and Indian Trail High School and Academy, immediately east of the project, and to the existing shared-use path east of the railroad tracks.

Highway K will be closed to through-traffic during most of the project with a detour provided on 104th Avenue, Highway 158, and Highway 31. Access to properties along the project will be provided at all times, with limited temporary closures to reconstruct driveways.

Traffic traveling north and south on Highway H will be maintained throughout construction.

