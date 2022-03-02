UTV riders crash through ice on Silver Lake, uninjured in mishap

A man and a boy found themselves cold and wet, but unharmed after a utility terrain vehicle they were riding went through the ice and into the water near the public boat launch on Silver Lake, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as the two reportedly went through a shallow area of the lake that was apparently thawing near 300 N. Cogswell Drive, according to authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Mutual aid from several area agencies were called to assist Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue with a possible water rescue, however, the two made it out of the water safely after a few minutes and were not seriously hurt, according to sheriff’s Lt. Keith Fonk. Temperatures had reached the upper 40s by mid-afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Fonk said the vehicle remained submerged in about four feet water at the site as of late Tuesday.

“The DNR says they’ve got 30 days to get the (UTV) out,” he said.

Authorities are warning people to use caution around lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water throughout the county as temperatures could reach into the 50s Wednesday and are expected to be at or well above freezing over the next few days and into the weekend.

