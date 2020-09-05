UW-Exension: Home Alone program: Preparing children for self-care

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At some point during each child’s development, families start to think about letting children supervise themselves.

Self-care can be a rewarding experience for children who are ready for it. It can help them develop independence, responsibility, and self-confidence. But, if a child is not ready, self-care can be frightening and dangerous.

For parents, there are three important questions that can help you decide when a child is ready: Do you think your child is ready? How safe is your home and neighborhood? Does your child think they are ready?

There is no magic age at which children develop the maturity and good sense needed to stay alone. But, there are some signs that show a child may be ready. Some of these signs include:

Your child indicates desire and willingness to stay alone.

Your child accepts responsibility and makes decisions. For example, your child will follow your written directions for chores that need to be done while you are away.

Your child shows awareness of what others need.

For many children, these abilities can appear between 9 and 12 years of age. Other children need more time.