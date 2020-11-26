UW-EXTENSION: A practice of gratitude

Thinking back to a movie I watched a lot with my brother as kids, Ferris Bueller said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

All at once, it is somehow already and finally the middle of November. As the year has progressed, there isn’t much that’s happened according to anyone’s plan for 2020, me included. While we’ve altered, adapted, moved, and transformed many aspects of life, it’s been easy to become swept up in this specific type of chaos.

In our current time, although really all the time, we want to focus on maintaining and developing healthy coping skills. I’d like to posit the notion of practicing gratitude.

Defining gratitude

Gratitude is a quality of being thankful and readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness. Dr. Robert Emmons from University of California Davis describes gratitude as an affirmation of goodness and recognition that sources of the goodness are often outside of ourselves.