UW-Extension: Adaptive leadership can help with challenging times

We are living in challenging times.

Between March and mid-April 2020, three rounds of COVID-19 response stimulus packages—some the largest ever made law through federal policies—were approved to meet the crisis. These packages total nearly $2.5 trillion of what is presumably, largely, new national debt.

Here at home during that same time, we saw new initial unemployment insurance claims jump from 100+ weekly to over 2,000 weekly.

There have been nearly 400 calls in this timeframe to 2-1-1, Kenosha County’s public service access point and referral source for emergency services.

Meanwhile, there have been 282 confirmed cases to date in Kenosha County and six deaths.

State of Disorientation and Stress?

This rapid succession of events has me feeling very disoriented with the scope and scale of events that will leave lasting impacts on us all. It makes me, naturally, want to minimize the threat, blame people and (prematurely?) move on to get things back to normal.