UW-EXTENSION: Advancing the cutting edge of agriculture with new crops

Some of the crops highlighted in the series have gotten a lot of attention, while others are relatively unknown to both growers and the public. Here’s a sneak peek:

Hemp – the term “Wild West” is often applied to the recent renaissance of hemp in this country. Since the introduction of state pilot programs for hemp, growers learned some hard lessons that have dampened some of the hemp hype. The podcast discusses the production, harvesting and marketing challenges faced by the brave, early adopters of hemp. Emphasis is also placed on the many applications of hemp, and the hope for continued developments in infrastructure for a crop that has just recently been legalized.