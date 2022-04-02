UW-EXTENSION: April celebrates Safe Kids Strong Families

April Fools Day, Tax Day, Easter, Earth Day, Arbor Day — potentially many days to keep track of this month. On top of that, also highlight the entire month so you remember to recognize and celebrate Kenosha County’s strong families.

April is the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month throughout the country. Locally, Kenosha County’s campaign works to raise awareness and hold events throughout the month to build a healthy, safe, and thriving community for children.

Celebrating Strengthening Families Month

Beginning this year, Wisconsin’s Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board has shifted focus of the awareness month to emphasize strengthening families. The Prevention Board highlighted that research has shown the most effective way to prevent child abuse and neglect is to provide support to families so children can grow in an environment that supports their well-being.

Here in Kenosha County, what was previously known as Turn the Town Blue is now the Safe Kids Strong Families Campaign. The new name describes what Kenosha County has already been doing for over a decade of annual campaigns.

The local Safe Kids Strong Families committee is made-up of individuals from all over Kenosha County and is spearheaded by Kenosha County’s Prevention Services Network. The committee works together to plan events throughout April and engage with other local entities in joining in on the campaign.

Erin Morey, Prevention Services Network’s Director of Operations said, “Children deserve a great childhood. Strengthening Families Month is the perfect time to celebrate strong families and grow family strengths. Please consider joining us for one of our virtual or in-person events to help spread awareness about this important cause.”

Highlights of 2022 Safe Kids Strong Families events:

The Connie Reyes Award ceremony will be virtually held on Thursday at 4 p.m. This annual award recognizes a local individual committed to child abuse and neglect prevention.

Triple P (Positive Parenting Program) events will be April 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Library and April 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Northside Library.

A virtual Family Craft Night event will be on April 20, where you’ll be able to join a Zoom event for the interactive craft night. Supplies will be available to be picked up ahead of the event. Check the Safe Kids Strong Families Facebook page for registration details.

Every year, local Strong Families are celebrated in April. Check the Safe Kids Strong Families Facebook page throughout April for the nominated families that are chosen this year.

The annual 5K Family Fun Run/Walk is back as an in-person event in 2022. The run/walk will be held at Kemper Center on April 30. See more details and register at https://tinyurl.com/y9p4c3dx.

Also, on April 30, the Kenosha County Association for Home & Community Education Families Branching Out resource fair will be held at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To keep up to date on all of the events and opportunities to get involved throughout April; visit, Like, and share the Safe Kids Strong Families Facebook page at facebook.com/SKSFKeno.

Mary Metten is the health and well-being educator with UW-Madison Division of Extension for Kenosha County.

