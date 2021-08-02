UW-EXTENSION: Back-to-school season savviness

Back-to-school season is here for the 2021-2022 year.
Since about July 5, ads have been showing us all the sales and stores have seasonal sections geared to school-related items.
According to the National Retail Federation, households with school-aged children plan to spend an average of $848 on back-to-school shopping for the fall. Electronics, clothing, and shoes are the top three expense categories listed by families in the annual survey. Households with college students will spend closer to $1,200, with the biggest expense being electronics.
Peggy Olive, UW-Madison Financial Capability Specialist, offers some advice for the new school year.
Preparation tips
Gather and go through school supplies and clothes you have on hand to note what can still be used. Those salvageable items may look depleted this time around if the kids were attending school virtually last year. Next, list all the fees, supplies, and clothing you need to purchase for the beginning of the school year. Now, get out your calculator to come up with a budget for each child.
If your family is in a difficult financial situation, find out about options to help ease some of the costs. Different local community organizations collect and donate school supplies for students, with August often being the time these community events occur.
Teach budgeting skills
You can involve children in the budgeting and shopping process. Explain there are options in buying the needed items. For example, a pair of jeans can cost $50 or more for name-brand, $25 at a retail department store, $8 at a thrift shop, $3 at a garage sale, or potentially free from a friend or relative with older kids.
Younger children can learn about how much things cost and how adults make spending decisions on a budget. Set limits for each category and help children understand those limits.
While shopping with children, you can point out that folders with a design or character may be $2, while solid colors may be $0.50. Talk about trade-offs in decision-making. For example, if your child really wants the more expensive folders or other items, then perhaps they’ll need to reuse their lunch box or backpack.
Older kids can take the list of needed school supplies and make a line-item budget. A line-item budget lets them determine how much they will spend per item. Then, they can see buying six folders at $0.50 each, as well as other supplies at cheaper prices, might leave money left over for an item of clothing they really want.
Learning to make decisions based on math skills, judgment, and personal taste is what money management is all about.
Setting limits on spending doesn’t mean lack of choices, but it does help make kids think strategically. If you want to reduce back-to-school spending, use the experience as an opportunity to model these skills. Involving children in spending decisions helps them become wise consumers.
Check out our UW-Madison Division of Extension financial education resources at https://finances.extension.wisc.edu/.
IN PHOTOS: June readers' photos of the day
062821-kn-en-photooftheday
062621-kn-en-photooftheday
062521-kn-en-photooftheday
062421-kn-en-photooftheday
062321-kn-en-photooftheday
062221-kn-en-photooftheday
062121-kn-en-photooftheday
061921-kn-en-photooftheday
061821-kn-en-photooftheday
061721-kn-en-photooftheday
061621-kn-en-photooftheday
061521-kn-en-photooftheday
061421-kn-en-photooftheday
061221-kn-en-photooftheday
061021-kn-en-photooftheday
060921-kn-en-photooftheday
060521-kn-en-photooftheday
060421-kn-en-photooftheday
060321-kn-en-photooftheday
Photo of the Day for June 1
Mary Metten is health and well-being educator, for the UW-Madison Division of Extension for Kenosha County.