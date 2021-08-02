UW-EXTENSION: Back-to-school season savviness

Teach budgeting skills

You can involve children in the budgeting and shopping process. Explain there are options in buying the needed items. For example, a pair of jeans can cost $50 or more for name-brand, $25 at a retail department store, $8 at a thrift shop, $3 at a garage sale, or potentially free from a friend or relative with older kids.

Younger children can learn about how much things cost and how adults make spending decisions on a budget. Set limits for each category and help children understand those limits.

While shopping with children, you can point out that folders with a design or character may be $2, while solid colors may be $0.50. Talk about trade-offs in decision-making. For example, if your child really wants the more expensive folders or other items, then perhaps they’ll need to reuse their lunch box or backpack.

Older kids can take the list of needed school supplies and make a line-item budget. A line-item budget lets them determine how much they will spend per item. Then, they can see buying six folders at $0.50 each, as well as other supplies at cheaper prices, might leave money left over for an item of clothing they really want.

Learning to make decisions based on math skills, judgment, and personal taste is what money management is all about.