UW-EXTENSION: Be a curious observer of the landscape

As we visit our favorite rivers and lakes this summer, we can also play a role in keeping our waters clean and vibrant.

We can do this by keeping our eyes and minds open to what is living in and around our waters. By taking as little as five minutes, we can begin to see how plants and animals interact and influence each other.

We can also see when aquatic invasive species begin to out compete with native species, impacting the health of our waters, and our ability to use them. Knowing when and where AIS are occurring can help us better manage our waters, and keep them healthy for future generations.

Benefits of observing nature

Reduces stress and depression, and boosts happiness.

Builds knowledge and understanding of how the environment works.

Helps develop a connection to the environment and a responsibility to help it thrive.

Creates meaningful data that is used by researchers, resource managers and lawmakers.

How to observe nature