UW-EXTENSION: Be a curious observer of the landscape
  • Updated
UW-Extension logo

As we visit our favorite rivers and lakes this summer, we can also play a role in keeping our waters clean and vibrant.

We can do this by keeping our eyes and minds open to what is living in and around our waters. By taking as little as five minutes, we can begin to see how plants and animals interact and influence each other.

We can also see when aquatic invasive species begin to out compete with native species, impacting the health of our waters, and our ability to use them. Knowing when and where AIS are occurring can help us better manage our waters, and keep them healthy for future generations.

Benefits of observing nature

Reduces stress and depression, and boosts happiness.

Builds knowledge and understanding of how the environment works.

Helps develop a connection to the environment and a responsibility to help it thrive.

Creates meaningful data that is used by researchers, resource managers and lawmakers.

How to observe nature

Get outside. Visit your favorite river or lake during the morning, or evening; while it’s raining, sunny or snowing. Each visit will be different and from that you can begin to notice changes overtime.

Take in the surroundings. Seeing things from a wider view helps us develop a more complete picture of what is happening. Look at the lake as you approach it: is there a beach, a dam or an island? Is the shore lined with trees, invasive species or rocks?

Pay attention to details. Putting our attention on details helps us notice small things that are occurring. What catches your eye? Do you see any fish? Do you see submerged plants?

Document findings. Identify the species you find with a smart phone app, online guide or book from the library. You can also attend a training or consult a county AIS coordinator or regional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources official. After confirming your findings, record them in a journal and share them online with other community scientist programs.

Become a community scientist

Now that you know how to observe the landscape, come join the growing network of community scientist preventing the presence and spread of AIS in Wisconsin!

Only have a morning? Wisconsinites from across the state will spend the morning of Aug. 21 searching rivers and lakes in the detection of new invasive species. Volunteers are trained in identifying, collecting and submitting findings.

Want to contribute regularly? Become trained in collecting and reporting lake monitoring data through the Citizen Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN). Volunteers are provided equipment and collect data throughout the year.

Where is the data going? The WDNR has been collecting CLMN observations from community scientists to help researchers understand long term trends in Wisconsin’s waters and helps direct resources and funding. Data is available to view online at dnr.wi.gov (keyword search CLMN).

Scott McComb

Scott McComb

Scott McComb is the aquatic invasive species prevention specialist for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties with University of Wisconsin-Extension. He can be reached at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu for more information.

