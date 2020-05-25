UW-Extension: Being mission-driven in your organization

In my reading of Carver’s book, I found some of the sections relating to formulating mission as extremely helpful and a sort of ground zero for so many of our businesses restarting amidst the pandemic.

Stating the mission can be the most powerful single action a board takes—and it is the board that must take this action. (Or it can prove to be a board’s biggest waste of time if it is reduced to wordsmithing.) Any substantive conversation about mission is time well-spent by any board.

A powerful mission has six critical characteristics:

1. Be the Change: A living, breathing mission synthesizes all kinds of activities into the organization’s very essence of community change.

2. Be Brief: Use discipline to synthesize thoughts into a single sentence (or two) so it can truly be used and useful.

3. Be the Authority: The board cannot act passively in relationships to mission. It should not simply approve some historical statement—the mission is the very essence of why the organization exists and must be kept relevant.

4. Be Expansive in Scope: The whole array of stakeholders associated with an organization needs to live with the mission that the board develops.