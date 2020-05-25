UW-Extension: Being mission-driven in your organization

This pandemic has shaken many business’ sense of surety in their respective market position, viability of products and services and degree of resiliency of staff.
Many organizations will re-open to be very different than they were at the start of the pandemic months ago. This is perhaps a good time to reaffirm a direction for the future.
Extension has worked with businesses over its 100-year history, but my particular focus has primarily been in service to non-profit and public organizations. These tend to be “mission driven” with boards of directors’ as governance structures. We will look at what “mission driven” means in this column.
One resource that might be helpful in this case is John Carver’s groundbreaking Policy Governance model. There is no more expert guidance for boards of directors.
Carver’s book entitled Boards That Makes A Difference: A New Design for Leadership in Nonprofit and Public Organizations dispels the entrenched beliefs about board roles and functions that often cut short an organization’s effectiveness and/or leave the organization without a proper direction. Ineffective boards waste people’s time and hamstring even the most dedicated boards.
What Is A Mission?
We’ve all heard that defining a mission is important, but it is often overlooked. Many organizations have not taken the time to review their mission or have never clearly identified their mission.
In my reading of Carver’s book, I found some of the sections relating to formulating mission as extremely helpful and a sort of ground zero for so many of our businesses restarting amidst the pandemic.
Stating the mission can be the most powerful single action a board takes—and it is the board that must take this action. (Or it can prove to be a board’s biggest waste of time if it is reduced to wordsmithing.) Any substantive conversation about mission is time well-spent by any board.
A powerful mission has six critical characteristics:
1. Be the Change: A living, breathing mission synthesizes all kinds of activities into the organization’s very essence of community change.
2. Be Brief: Use discipline to synthesize thoughts into a single sentence (or two) so it can truly be used and useful.
3. Be the Authority: The board cannot act passively in relationships to mission. It should not simply approve some historical statement—the mission is the very essence of why the organization exists and must be kept relevant.
4. Be Expansive in Scope: The whole array of stakeholders associated with an organization needs to live with the mission that the board develops.
5. Find Horizontal Alignment (across organizations): Boards should actively speak with other boards because these are all working on behalf of a broader community.
6. Achieve Vertical Integration: The mission connects the board’s job with the CEO’s job and thence, to all others. Every department, every program, every job must be tied to the mission.
Organizational leaders who find these topics relevant to their situations should check into Carver’s work. His materials range from textbooks to workbooks that can have various applications. I wish the whole of the Kenosha areas’ businesses and organizations the very best as they forge their path forward.
Amy Greil is community development educator and associate professor with University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension in Kenosha and Racine counties.
