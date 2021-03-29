UW-EXTENSION: Civility and diversity

Dating back to 1850’s England, John Stuart Mill argued in an expansive and ground-breaking essay titled “On Liberty” that the charge of people to inform themselves and speak their minds as a matter of necessity.

It is through reasoned argument and debate that humans grow and develop as people and this, in turn, brings government to represent the highest and best principles.

Why I love Mill

As an educator of the UW that often works as part of government and alongside of officials of government, I take these guiding thoughts to heart quite seriously.

Mills wrote that “human nature is not a machine to be built after a model and set to do exactly the work prescribed for it. It is a tree which grows and develops itself on all sides, according to the tendency of the inward forces which make it a living thing.”

We are all on a journey of living and learning. This educative process is required of all community members for democratic society to function. More than anyone, those in leadership roles must be held to great account to lead the way in heightened regard for learning.

The manner matters