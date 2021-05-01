UW-EXTENSION: Communication skills to further financial conversations

Think about the people you encounter related to housing.

People and places like landlords, property managers, realtors, banks, utility companies, plumber, roofer; there is an abundance of options.

For the best success it isn’t only the transfer of service, but also how you’re able to communicate needs, questions, or even expression of thoughts and feelings. The importance of deploying different communication skills throughout these encounters cannot be understated.

Things related to your home can be emotional to deal with and often money comes into play, which can add to tension that may already be there.

In teaching different financial related topics, communication often comes up. While an automatic connection may not be apparent, the link of money and communication skills should be thought of.

Business relationships

Business relationships are connections we have with people in a professional scope. These business relationships usually have different communication priorities; more direct, courteous, and typically for specific needs.

Take time to: