UW-EXTENSION: Community stories: Rules, beliefs, and values about food

Two things I absolutely love just so happen to tap into my creative streak and unite people: food and stories.

After all, everybody eats and there’s nothing like a story to honor the human experience, explain a perspective, and inspire ideas and connections. FoodWIse educators learn from our community members every day by hearing stories about their food rules, beliefs and values that further influence dietary choices and behaviors.

We witness a lot of “aha” moments as learners connect beliefs and values to their own habits or challenges surrounding food and meals. We share strategies that support positive health behavior change, many learned from our partners and students, through sharing stories.

I’m inspired by this aspect of our work and also curious how we can connect our community members by better understanding beliefs and values surrounding food and eating. We want to hear from you: What is an underlying rule, value, or belief about food that affects your food choices or patterns? I’ll go first!

As my children get older and cook more for themselves and our family, I share tips about how to “rescue” produce, extend the life of food, and use foods we have on hand before they go bad. Yes, there is eye rolling.