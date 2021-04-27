UW-EXTENSION: County hazardous waste collection set for Saturday

The driveway for the Kenosha County Public Works Garage is located on Highway 50 (75th Street), on the north side of the road (east of the driveway to the main entrance for the Kenosha County Center that is closer to the intersection with Highway 45). There will be signs on Highway 50 directing you.

What time is best to avoid the lines?

Year after year has shown that vehicles begin to line-up at the Kenosha County Center as early as 7 a.m. We recommend to those who wish to avoid the long wait times to hold back until 9 or even 10 a.m. to sail through without delays.

How should I handle and transport the hazardous waste?

Keep products in original containers. Seal containers tightly to avoid leaking. Place items in a leak-proof container. Do not mix products together. Pack containers in sturdy boxes in the trunk or in the rear of your vehicle. Store products away from kids, pets and fire.

What materials will NOT be accepted?

Latex paint (water-based paint solution that is not toxic), tires, infectious or biological waste, agricultural wastes, compressed gas cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste, commercial or business waste.