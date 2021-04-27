 Skip to main content
UW-EXTENSION: County hazardous waste collection set for Saturday
UW-EXTENSION

UW-EXTENSION: County hazardous waste collection set for Saturday

UW-Extension logo

UW-Extension logo

Can you believe that, since 2016, more than 450,000 pounds of household hazardous chemicals, electronics, refrigerant waste and discarded appliances have been safely recycled and/or disposed of in Kenosha County through the annual Household Hazardous Waste events?

These events, hosting county residents, working in partnership with county government, ensure that these wastes never end up in water systems nor threaten human safety.

As this year’s collection event is quickly approaching this weekend, here are some frequently asked questions to assist you in planning to participate in the event.

What is collected at the 2021 Household Hazardous Waste, Electronic and Refrigerant Waste Event?

As the name suggests, hazardous household chemical wastes (not large-scale, commercial-grade quantities), household electronic waste and household cooling appliance waste will be collected free of charge from all Kenosha County residents.

When and where is the collection event?

This free event will be hosted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, May 1, at the Kenosha County Center Public Works Garage, 19600 75th St., in Bristol.

Where is the Kenosha County Center’s Public Works Garage?

The driveway for the Kenosha County Public Works Garage is located on Highway 50 (75th Street), on the north side of the road (east of the driveway to the main entrance for the Kenosha County Center that is closer to the intersection with Highway 45). There will be signs on Highway 50 directing you.

What time is best to avoid the lines?

Year after year has shown that vehicles begin to line-up at the Kenosha County Center as early as 7 a.m. We recommend to those who wish to avoid the long wait times to hold back until 9 or even 10 a.m. to sail through without delays.

How should I handle and transport the hazardous waste?

Keep products in original containers. Seal containers tightly to avoid leaking. Place items in a leak-proof container. Do not mix products together. Pack containers in sturdy boxes in the trunk or in the rear of your vehicle. Store products away from kids, pets and fire.

What materials will NOT be accepted?

Latex paint (water-based paint solution that is not toxic), tires, infectious or biological waste, agricultural wastes, compressed gas cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste, commercial or business waste.

Why can’t I bring latex paint? What should I do with it?

Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. As such, it can be disposed of through paint swaps, donation or by putting it in the trash. The recommended method for trash disposal is to put kitty litter in a box, spread the paint over the litter and allow to dry, then dispose of it with your garbage. There are also paint hardeners that can be purchased at a hardware store.

Where can I find information about recycling items throughout the year/items that are not allowed at this event?

The Wisconsin Recycling Markets Directory (hosted by UW-Green Bay) provides an extensive database of recycling outlets for a range of products. This online directory can be found at https://www.uwgb.edu/solid-hazardous-waste-education-center/

How is this event paid for (if fees are not collected by participants)?

County Executive Jim Kreuser and the staff of Kenosha County Public Works Department have prioritized this important recycling service in its county budgets to cover all associated costs of staffing the event and transporting/safely disposing of the toxic materials.

Amy Greil is community development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension in Kenosha County.

