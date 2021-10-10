UW-EXTENSION: Credit reports: Free, very important, and occasionally forgotten

Recently, I was presenting to a small group and the topic of credit reports came up. Through conversation, I learned only two people in the group had ever checked their own credit report. This is not uncommon, as about 33% of Americans report checking theirs in the past year.

Federal law allows people a free copy of their credit report from the three major credit reporting bureaus – TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian. This was put in place so individuals can make sure information is correct and up to date.

“People are sometimes surprised to find out that no one is monitoring your credit report for mistakes, old information that should be removed, or even signs of identity theft,” says Peggy Olive, UW-Madison Financial Capability Specialist. “Checking a credit report for accuracy is completely up to each individual.”

Options for added reassurance

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three major credit reporting bureaus are offering free weekly online credit reports through April 2022. The weekly free reports can be ordered online only through the official website: www.AnnualCreditReport.com.