UW-EXTENSION: Credit reports: Free, very important, and occasionally forgotten

Recently, I was presenting to a small group and the topic of credit reports came up. Through conversation, I learned only two people in the group had ever checked their own credit report. This is not uncommon, as about 33% of Americans report checking theirs in the past year.
Federal law allows people a free copy of their credit report from the three major credit reporting bureaus – TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian. This was put in place so individuals can make sure information is correct and up to date.
“People are sometimes surprised to find out that no one is monitoring your credit report for mistakes, old information that should be removed, or even signs of identity theft,” says Peggy Olive, UW-Madison Financial Capability Specialist. “Checking a credit report for accuracy is completely up to each individual.”
Options for added reassurance
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three major credit reporting bureaus are offering free weekly online credit reports through April 2022. The weekly free reports can be ordered online only through the official website: www.AnnualCreditReport.com.
“For some people, the free weekly credit reports provide added reassurance since it’s better to discover an error yourself than to have a creditor find it first,” adds Olive. “If keeping up with weekly credit reports sounds overwhelming, I’d encourage you to sign up for our reminder emails to at least check your free reports every four months.”
The “Check Your Free Credit Report: 2/2, 6/6, 10/10” campaign from the UW-Madison Division of Extension helps make it easier to remember to order those free credit reports. Anyone can sign up to receive email reminders from Extension three times a year—2/2, 6/6, and 10/10—on the campaign’s website: https://finances.extension.wisc.edu/programs/check-your-free-credit-report-campaign/. More than 1,300 Wisconsinites have already signed up for email reminders.
Ways to request annual credit reports
The free annual credit reports can be requested on the official website www.AnnualCreditReport.com, through mail with their Annual Credit Report Request Form, or by phone at 1-877-322-8228. You can order one, two, or all three reports at the same time.
Visitors to the official website never need to share credit card or payment information to get the free credit report. The Federal law does not include a free credit score with your report. A reporting bureau may provide a free credit score or may offer to sell you an optional credit score online.
When ordering your free credit report, you will be asked for private information, including Social Security Number, birthdate, and address. Ordering a credit report online also includes security questions, such as previous addresses or loans. If you cannot answer the security questions correctly, you will be denied online access, but can then order a report over the phone or by mail with the request form.