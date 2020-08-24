UW-EXTENSION: Deciding to use peer-to-peer payment apps

Through the spring and summer there has been an emphasis to limit paying with cash when possible.
More recently, some retailers have been unable to guarantee providing exact change due to the national coin shortage. These situations fall in line with exploring growing alternatives for payments and exchanging money.
Peer-to-peer payment apps and systems have exploded in use and users in recent years. It’s being projected that over 100 million people will use these platforms in 2020.
Peer-to-peer payments
With peer-to-peer payment services, your smartphone can be used to instantly send and receive money. No need to find cash, stop by the ATM, write out a check or remember to pay someone back in the future. A few examples of peer-to-peer payment apps are Venmo, Cash App and Apple Pay. These three are certainly not exhaustive and not being recommended here one way or another; there’s no shortage of companies that have jumped into this market.
Weighing your options
Consider these aspects when deciding if and what you want to use:
Do people you’ll likely transfer money with use the same apps? Some are from specific banks, while others are third-party companies. Whether it’s family and friends, your landlord or places you shop, being able to connect with the people you’ll be exchanging money with is key.
Are you able to and comfortable linking your banking or card information to your chosen platform? To make and deposit payments, it will require you to share financial account information.
Will there be fees or charges you may run into? Many of the platforms charge a fee if you use a credit card for payments, which is often a percentage of the amount. Some charge a fee to immediately move money from the app to your bank account. If you’re able to wait 1-3 days for the money, that is usually free. If you need to stop a payment, you may end up needing to pay a fee to your bank or credit card.
What kinds of features or extras do you want? Some platforms offer users a physical card linked to their account that they can receive and use. You can shop at stores and online directly with some of the platforms. Some will not work for international spending. Some require that extra step and time to transfer money into your bank account. Thinking through how you want to use the services will help you determine what checks the most boxes.
As with everything else, anything online has the possibility of being hacked, so look into information about company security and liability policies. For added safety and reassurance, you’ll want to add a secure password and/or PIN number; check for notifications on your phone or email to be sure your payments are going through as expected; and always make sure you’re making transactions with the correct people.
Check out this and other UW Mindful Money Moment videos at https://www.facebook.com/HDRInstitute.
Mary Metten is health and well-being educator with UW-Madison Division of Extension for Kenosha County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.