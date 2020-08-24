UW-EXTENSION: Deciding to use peer-to-peer payment apps

Are you able to and comfortable linking your banking or card information to your chosen platform? To make and deposit payments, it will require you to share financial account information.

Will there be fees or charges you may run into? Many of the platforms charge a fee if you use a credit card for payments, which is often a percentage of the amount. Some charge a fee to immediately move money from the app to your bank account. If you’re able to wait 1-3 days for the money, that is usually free. If you need to stop a payment, you may end up needing to pay a fee to your bank or credit card.

What kinds of features or extras do you want? Some platforms offer users a physical card linked to their account that they can receive and use. You can shop at stores and online directly with some of the platforms. Some will not work for international spending. Some require that extra step and time to transfer money into your bank account. Thinking through how you want to use the services will help you determine what checks the most boxes.