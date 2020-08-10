UW-EXTENSION: Families have biggest impact on language, literacy of children

What we may refer to as “baby talk” is a natural way that parents can speak to babies. Just raise the pitch of your voice, speak slowly, use short sentences and repeat words. This kind of talk helps babies learn new words. Babies prefer “baby talk” to regular adult talk.

By 3 months old, your baby is already trying to make different sounds. Babies this age like to coo or make sounds like “Ahhh” and “Oooh.” Whenever your baby does that, respond as if they are making words. Responding to your baby shows them you are interested in what they have to say, even though they don’t use real words.

Talk often to your baby about whatever you and they are doing. For example, when you are changing diapers, giving a bath or fixing dinner, explain what is happening. While changing diapers, you might say to your baby, “Here is a new diaper to make you all clean and dry. How does that feel?”

As often as possible, try to interact with your baby. Look at them while you are interacting with them. Put your baby on your lap facing you. Lean toward them, smile and talk playfully. Stop and see how they respond. If your baby smiles, smile back. If they make a sound, repeat the sound back to them. This shows them that you love them and are paying attention to them.

To access other parenting resources with the University of Wisconsin, Division of Extension, visit parenting.extension.wisc.edu.

Jen Reese is interim Kenosha County 4-H program educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.

