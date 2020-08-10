UW-EXTENSION: Families have biggest impact on language, literacy of children

Early reading ability is one of the key predictors of how children will succeed in their later schooling and life.
And while schools and child-care programs can have a big effect on the development of literacy, families still have the biggest impact.
Research over the last two decades provides useful advice for parents who want to promote their young children’s language and literacy development. Parenting Future Readers, a series available from the Division of Extension, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, translates that advice into easy explanations and activities for parents.
For instance, they tell parents about the importance of talking with and reading to their children, as well as creating print-rich home environments. Here are some tips from an expert focusing on the 3rd-4th month of life:
Babies come into this world ready to learn language and even though they can’t talk yet, they are still learning to understand words. This is the first step in developing language. Therefore, it is important that you talk with your baby even though your baby can not talk back to you.
Talking to your baby about the world around them is a great way to help them learn language. Just describe what you and your baby see around you. For example, while going for a walk with your baby, you stop to point to a dog and say, “Look at the doggie!”
What we may refer to as “baby talk” is a natural way that parents can speak to babies. Just raise the pitch of your voice, speak slowly, use short sentences and repeat words. This kind of talk helps babies learn new words. Babies prefer “baby talk” to regular adult talk.
By 3 months old, your baby is already trying to make different sounds. Babies this age like to coo or make sounds like “Ahhh” and “Oooh.” Whenever your baby does that, respond as if they are making words. Responding to your baby shows them you are interested in what they have to say, even though they don’t use real words.
Talk often to your baby about whatever you and they are doing. For example, when you are changing diapers, giving a bath or fixing dinner, explain what is happening. While changing diapers, you might say to your baby, “Here is a new diaper to make you all clean and dry. How does that feel?”
As often as possible, try to interact with your baby. Look at them while you are interacting with them. Put your baby on your lap facing you. Lean toward them, smile and talk playfully. Stop and see how they respond. If your baby smiles, smile back. If they make a sound, repeat the sound back to them. This shows them that you love them and are paying attention to them.
To access other parenting resources with the University of Wisconsin, Division of Extension, visit parenting.extension.wisc.edu.
Jen Reese is interim Kenosha County 4-H program educator for University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.
