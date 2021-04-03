UW-EXTENSION: Farmers markets open outdoor venues with open arms

Farmers’ market: A food market at which local farmers sell fruit and vegetables and often meat, cheese, and bakery products directly to consumers.

This definition doesn’t fully capture the sensation of a farmers market.

Let’s try this…

“With the warm breeze on your skin, you see the smiling face of a friendly farmer selling vegetables harvested that morning. They’re proud to bring you fresh, nutritious foods. As you walk through the market, you smell a ripe cantaloupe and overhear how to prepare asparagus, a vegetable you’ve been curious to try. You walk up to them and they gladly share their favorite way to prepare asparagus with you.”

Ahh, now that’s more like it.

At the many Kenosha farmers markets (see a list at https://www.rkcaa.org/food-nutrition/food-nutrition-kenosha/senior-veggie-voucher-program), there is a buzzing sense of community, comradery and compassion. With many markets shooting for an early May outdoor opening date, I want to elaborate on the community & compassion components of the markets to share how they are taking BIG steps to increase market accessibility.

FoodShare Quest Card Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) at Markets