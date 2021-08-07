UW-EXTENSION: Film to explore food security in rural Wisconsin

A new documentary film tells the story of hunger in rural Wisconsin during the 12-month period of March of 2020-March of 2021 through the eyes and voices of five directors of rural food pantries/food banks.

The Sharing Center’s Executive Director, Sharon Pomaville, is highlighted in “What We’re Hungry For: How Food Pantries Fed Rural Wisconsin During the Pandemic.”

We see the ways that local food pantries and their communities first responded to the sudden surge in demand, and the ebbs and flows thereafter.

There’s also an examination of how meeting hunger and food insecurity during the pandemic really illuminates longstanding problems in America and shows how relying on charity will never end hunger.

The need for local innovations, systemic change, and above all, how reframing food insecurity from “feeding America” to “nourishing America” is essential.

Terms and definitions





What is meant by the terms of food insecurity versus hunger?

Even if we have never experienced uncertainty about where our next meal is coming from, we all understand hunger — it’s how we feel when we need to eat.