UW-Extension: Financial donations allow food pantries flexibility

Coleman shared: “Cash donations provide the flexibility for us to purchase much-needed items that ensure we have full meals to provide to our clients. It also allows us the opportunity to purchase bulk produce and vegetables that aren’t always donated. These donations allow us to prioritize resources where we need them to have the greatest impact on the community.”

Donations of all sizes are welcome and small donations can go far. Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center, explains, “even small donations make a big impact — $10 can turn into $100 in services. $100 turns into $1,000.”

Pomaville stewards financial donations with an eye on the future and a greater end-goal in mind.

“Many of our programs fundamentally work to keep people housed: food, clothing, rent, and utility assistance. We pair these with all programs available locally and at the state and federal levels to stretch our dollars to help the most people possible. The second goal: Getting people re-employed with livable wage jobs.”