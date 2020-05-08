UW-Extension: Financial donations allow food pantries flexibility

As COVID-19 keeps many Kenosha County residents home and out of work, a growing number of people are turning to local food pantries — many for the first time.
Tamarra Coleman, executive director of The Shalom Center, confirmed, “We have seen a pretty big increase in new registrations for our food pantry … approximately a 15%-per-week increase in first-time participants. This shows the immense need for people in the community.”
And as community food demand rapidly changes, food pantries must constantly shift and evolve to meet the challenge.
A collaborative effort to inform the public of Kenosha County’s food pantries’ greatest needs is underway by the Kenosha County Joint Information Center and the UW-Madison Division of Extension. Weekly updates are being published in the Kenosha News. If you have the ability to support our pantries it is greatly appreciated by the many local organizations that serve our neighbors most in need.
While donations of food and personal care items help support pantries during this stressful time, monetary donations allow them greater flexibility to meet fluctuating, week-to-week needs.
Kenosha Salvation Army Auxiliary Captain Marie Lewis states, “Financial donations help us fill in gaps for whatever we don’t get. ... We’ve been very blessed to get some significant donations lately, but there is always something missing.”
Coleman shared: “Cash donations provide the flexibility for us to purchase much-needed items that ensure we have full meals to provide to our clients. It also allows us the opportunity to purchase bulk produce and vegetables that aren’t always donated. These donations allow us to prioritize resources where we need them to have the greatest impact on the community.”
Donations of all sizes are welcome and small donations can go far. Sharon Pomaville, executive director of The Sharing Center, explains, “even small donations make a big impact — $10 can turn into $100 in services. $100 turns into $1,000.”
Pomaville stewards financial donations with an eye on the future and a greater end-goal in mind.
“Many of our programs fundamentally work to keep people housed: food, clothing, rent, and utility assistance. We pair these with all programs available locally and at the state and federal levels to stretch our dollars to help the most people possible. The second goal: Getting people re-employed with livable wage jobs.”
If you would like to donate to a local food pantry/meal program, you can find a comprehensive list with contact information and website links at The Kenosha County COVID-19 Food Resource List, which is updated daily by the UW-Madison Division of Extension FoodWIse program. Before donating, check with your employer to see if they have a matching program that may expand your donation further.
Together, through financial donations, we can give our pantries the gift of flexibility to provide for the most urgent needs of our community.
Nicole Sicuro-Leipski serves as a FoodWIse nutrition educator with UW-Madison, Division of Extension, in Kenosha and Racine counties.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.