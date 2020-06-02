UW-Extension: Financial resources to help protect you

“For some people, the free weekly credit reports will provide added reassurance during these times,” Olive said. “For others, keeping up with weekly credit reports may sound overwhelming. If you prefer checking your free reports every four months, I’d encourage you to sign up for our reminder emails.”

About those reminders

The Check Your Free Credit Report Campaign from UW-Madison Division of Extension serves to make it easier to remember to order the free credit reports. Anyone can sign up to receive an email reminder three times a year – Feb. 2, June 6 and Oct. 10 – on the campaign’s website: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/creditreport/. This site also provides information regarding reading and understanding your credit report, what contributes to credit scores, how to place a free credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports, and if that is the right decision for you.

Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of people’s stress and confusion about new or previously unneeded financial programs in the wake of the pandemic. Beware of scams that look like emails, texts, or phone calls claiming to be from your credit card company or lender. If you need to reach out to creditors or a financial institution, call the customer service number on the back of your card or monthly bill, use an official app, or visit their website.