UW-Extension: Food to be distributed free to public Wednesday

A federal report details disturbing trends in food loss and food waste, but the good news is that we have an opportunity in Kenosha County to address this problem productively.
In the United States, 31 percent — or 133 billion pounds — of the 430 billion pounds of the available food supply at the retail and consumer levels in 2010 went uneaten. Retail-level losses represented 10 percent (43 billion pounds) and consumer-level losses 21 percent (90 billion pounds) of the available food supply.
The estimated total value of food loss at the retail and consumer levels in the United States was $161.6 billion in 2010. The top three food groups in terms of share of total value of food loss were meat, poultry, and fish (30 percent, $48 billion); vegetables (19 percent, $30 billion); and dairy products (17 percent, $27 billion).
The total amount of food loss represented 387 billion calories of food not available for human consumption per day in 2010, or 1,249 out of 3,796 calories available per American per day. Recovery costs, food safety considerations, and other factors would reduce the amount of food that could be recovered for human consumption.
These figures are detailed in a 2014 United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service Bulletin titled “The Estimated Amount, Value, and Calories of Postharvest Food Losses at the Retail and Consumer Levels in the United States” written by Jean C. Buzby, Hodan F. Wells, and Jeffrey Hyman.
During A Pandemic
While the USDA has warned for years that patterns of food waste in the United States have reached environmentally and ethically unacceptable levels, the pandemic exasperates an already disastrous consumer and retail trend of waste.
As the United States — and the world — adjusts to and recovers from economic recession, I anticipate a slow, steady readjustment in “normal” consumer demands. But perhaps we can do better than that. Now just may be a prime time to consider one’s own role within a very dysfunctional, disrupted food system.
In the past weeks, the USDA has launched an ambitious program to reduce waste that may otherwise take place at the source — farms, ranches and purveyors — and passing the onus of the waste reduction program to consumers.
The Farm to Family program is in full swing by this point in June and has brought hundreds of thousands of pounds of excellent food products into the hands of clients at food pantries and drive-through events. And many more of these food boxes will be arriving to the region and seeking a home.
Can Kenosha respond to minimize the loss of food that will otherwise be wasted?
Local opportunity
The Kenosha County Food Bank is partnering with Gordon Food Service to bring this rescued food supply directly to consumers in three free trailer-to-trunk events in June.
A semi-trailer full of meat, dairy, and produce will be parked for four hours for drive-through, socially distanced pickup. There will be no proof of income required, and food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Delivery dates and locations are:
- Wednesday, June 24, 1 to 5 p.m., Carthage College South lower parking lot (near football field).
- Saturday, June 27, 8 a.m. to noon, Kenosha County Center parking lot at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
- Wednesday, July 1, 1 to 5 p.m., former Chase Bank at 63rd Street and 23rd Avenue.
Learn more at www.usda.gov/foodwaste and www.kenoshacountyfoodbank.org.
Amy Greil is Extension Community Development Educator for the UW-Extension Service in Kenosha County.
Amy Greil is Extension Community Development Educator for the UW-Extension Service in Kenosha County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.