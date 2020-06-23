UW-Extension: Food to be distributed free to public Wednesday

During A Pandemic

While the USDA has warned for years that patterns of food waste in the United States have reached environmentally and ethically unacceptable levels, the pandemic exasperates an already disastrous consumer and retail trend of waste.

As the United States — and the world — adjusts to and recovers from economic recession, I anticipate a slow, steady readjustment in “normal” consumer demands. But perhaps we can do better than that. Now just may be a prime time to consider one’s own role within a very dysfunctional, disrupted food system.

In the past weeks, the USDA has launched an ambitious program to reduce waste that may otherwise take place at the source — farms, ranches and purveyors — and passing the onus of the waste reduction program to consumers.

The Farm to Family program is in full swing by this point in June and has brought hundreds of thousands of pounds of excellent food products into the hands of clients at food pantries and drive-through events. And many more of these food boxes will be arriving to the region and seeking a home.

Can Kenosha respond to minimize the loss of food that will otherwise be wasted?

Local opportunity