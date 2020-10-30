UW-EXTENSION: Hunting and agriculture closely tied

The relationship between hunters and farmers is mutually beneficial, with hunters providing a valuable services to farmers.

On a farm, too much wildlife isn’t always a good thing. Turkeys, deer, geese, cranes, and even bears can cause damage to crops. Wisconsin’s Wildlife Damage and Abatement Claims program can help farmers when this happens, by providing them with options to remove animals causing an on-farm nuisance, either during open hunting season, or during controlled hunts to alleviate damage while it’s happening. Farmers that don’t hunt often seek hunters to help them fill these tags.

For farmers, renting out hunting land can provide a supplementary income source. Sometimes payment is made in cash, other times it comes in the form of a portion of what was bagged on the land.

Hunting also has a substantial impact on the rural economy. According to the International Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, 10.9 million U.S. hunters are residents of metropolitan areas, and each trip out into more rural hunting areas brings money with it. According to a 2011 study, American hunters spent $33.7 billion on hunting-related expenditures, a portion of which ends up helping the rural economy.

I'm not sure if Barkley and I will have much to show after our hunting trips this year, but at least we’ll have taken part in an activity with benefits far beyond our own enjoyment.

Leigh Presley is agriculture educator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension Service in Kenosha County.

