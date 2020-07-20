UW-Extension: Improve diet, exercise programs with fun, interactive online training

Are you a parent or do you know a parent who could use some motivation and support to “up your game” on some of your health related habits?
Maybe you’ve gained the “COVID-19 pounds” I’ve often heard lately, or find yourself not getting in as many steps as you normally would? Maybe “treats” you typically only allow yourself occasionally have moved into the habit category (someone who shall remain nameless, for example, had to stop buying ice cream for awhile because if it was in the house she would stress-eat the whole container)?
If one or more of these situations sounds familiar, or you know a parent who might benefit, read on.
As positive cases of COVID continue to surge in Wisconsin, and with Kenosha County among four counties with the highest rates of COVID in the state, (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases-map.htm) our FoodWIse team has been busy updating food access information in both Kenosha and Racine Counties (https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/nutrition-education/), supporting community partners in innovative ways, and moving curricula to online formats.
And we miss our learners! We look forward to teaching in-person again, when community partners are ready to host workshops and can do so safely. For now, we are taking registrations for new income-eligible* parents online. Here’s what we have available:
Eating Smart Being Active
After adapting this curriculum to an online format that meets high standards for interactive, engaging learning, we are pleased to open registration for this series of nine online lessons for small groups of parents. ESBA teaches basic nutrition and cooking, how to save money on food budgets, and strategies to achieve a range of ability-based physical activity. Feeding picky eaters and minimizing food-related struggles with kiddos are among other popular topics of interest. Evaluations of these lessons show many positive results.
Learners improve health behaviors at consistently high rates, such as getting nearer the recommended daily allowances of vital nutrients for themselves and their families. They practice saving money on their food budgets, and learn simple, tasty recipes and how to modify recipes based on ingredients they have on hand.
Among the most valuable results I have personally observed over time are the supportive friendships and connections forged in the small groups of parents with similar goals. You may very well find the buddy you’ve needed to stay motivated.
For lessons in English contact Nicole at Nicole.leipski@wisc.edu.
For lessons in Spanish contact Rebeca at Rebeca.alonso@wisc.edu.
We continue to work on curricula teams with colleagues across the state and will open youth, senior, and general adult online programming soon. If you have interest in discovering how we can partner to offer online nutrition and cooking education please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
We look forward to seeing you all in-person soon. Meanwhile, join us online and get motivated!
Terri Ward is FoodWIse Nutrition Program administrator with UW-Extension for Kenosha and Racione counties.
