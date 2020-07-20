UW-Extension: Improve diet, exercise programs with fun, interactive online training

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you a parent or do you know a parent who could use some motivation and support to “up your game” on some of your health related habits?

Maybe you’ve gained the “COVID-19 pounds” I’ve often heard lately, or find yourself not getting in as many steps as you normally would? Maybe “treats” you typically only allow yourself occasionally have moved into the habit category (someone who shall remain nameless, for example, had to stop buying ice cream for awhile because if it was in the house she would stress-eat the whole container)?

If one or more of these situations sounds familiar, or you know a parent who might benefit, read on.

As positive cases of COVID continue to surge in Wisconsin, and with Kenosha County among four counties with the highest rates of COVID in the state, (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases-map.htm) our FoodWIse team has been busy updating food access information in both Kenosha and Racine Counties (https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/nutrition-education/), supporting community partners in innovative ways, and moving curricula to online formats.