UW-EXTENSION: Just how do community foundations really work?

Community Foundations are often said to represent the intersection of private wealth and public good. But how do these critical, local institutions really work?

Foundation steps

Step 1: The Foundation accepts donations and creates charitable funds. Individuals, families, businesses, and organizations DONATE to the Foundation with cash, securities, real estate, bequests, trusts and numerous other methods.

Step 2: The Foundation manages and invests charitable funds for growth and perpetual use. With the donation, the Foundation and the donor(s) sign an agreement and CREATE A PERMANENT CHARITABLE FUND. An agreement specifies how proceeds (income) from investment of the fund will be used. This includes specific guidance toward the method of distribution of the fund’s earnings as well as the how the distributions are to be used and how it will contribute to the wellness of a given community.

Step 3: The Foundation then manages and INVESTS the funds – to earn income and grow the funds.

Step 4: With a percentage of the income earned by the Fund, the Foundation (with input from donors and members of the local community) identifies current and emerging issues, DISTRIBUTES THE PROCEEDS of the fund into the community – through grants to non-profit organizations and scholarships to area students.

History in the U.S.

The first community foundation – The Cleveland Foundation – was established in 1914 by a Cleveland banker. Today, there is a national clearinghouse of community foundations called the Council on Foundations. It has over 800 member organizations globally and maintains high standards and crucial guidance for foundations that represent over $31 billion in assets.

Kenosha Community Foundation

Founded in 1926 (just 12 years after the Cleveland Foundation), a uniquely Kenoshan organization was established. It was then known as the Kenosha Foundation, led by local leaders such as Charles C. Brown, H. E. Barden, W. H. Alford, and A. H. Lance.

In the 1950s, to reflect a reach that extended to all parts of Kenosha County, the original organization rebranded to become the Greater Kenosha Area Foundation. Then, in the 1990s, to further clarify its role, the Kenosha Community Foundation, as we know it to be today, came to full form.

Fortunately for all of us, we had visionaries within this very community who saw the opportunity to invest privately to create impacts publicly.

Growth underway

There has been exponential growth with respect to the financial assets of KCF due to the continued resonance and relevance to KCF’s mission to many donors and supporters.

In 2021, the Foundation distributed $836,329 in grants, scholarships, and sponsorships. That reflects an increase of 287% from 2011, when distributions totaled $291,524. Likewise, for the comparable time, financial assets under management grew from $5.2 million to $15.9 million, up 306%.

Just recently in 2022, the KCF Board of Directors, for the first time in its history, determined it was equipped to support the hire of a full-time Executive Director.

It is a tremendous honor to announce that I will be leaving Extension to assume this role at KCF in the coming weeks. I look forward to continuing its proud legacy and continuing to foster the work and partnerships initiated during my time at Extension.