UW-EXTENSION: Labor shortage a symptom of shift in workforce

As the economy continues its recovery, many employers cite challenges finding the workers they need.
“People need to get off their couches and get back to work…” is a bitter gripe that is heard around town, particularly as more and more “Now Hiring” signs pop up and businesses remain under-staffed.
The trouble is, the labor shortage challenges at hand equate to more than pandemic-related lounging on couches and drawing unemployment checks. There is a structural shift happening that must be acknowledged.
Rather than resorting to pre-conceptions and conspiracy theories, we can lean on analysis by an Extension Community Economic Development Specialist, Matt Kures, who utilized data from U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
As the state’s population has aged over the past decade, the total working-age (aged 15-64) population declined by 46,000 (a decrease of 1.2%) between 2010 and 2019, and the prime working-age (aged 25-54) population dropped by over 150,000 (a decrease of 6.5%).
In contrast, between the same years, 2010-19, the number of Wisconsin residents age 65 and over increased by approximately 240,000 (31%). That is staggering and leaves its imprint across all sectors.
Youngsters replacing seniors? Nope.
Millennials are already considered part of that working age segment. But, Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012), of which the youngest are only 9 years old and the oldest are 24, reflect fewer numbers than seniors’ exits when compared to 2010. In 2010, there was an average of just over one person aged 15 to 24 for every one person aged 55 to 64. In 2019, the figure was less than one person.
This means that Gen Z has a less- than-replacement rate when compared to the numbers of seniors aging out of the workplace.
County-specific angle
1. Linkage between enhanced unemployment insurance (UI) and labor availability: Given that Kenosha was one of just eight counties where the total working age population increased between 2010 and 2019, there is a correlation between the UI and worker availability.
2. UI claims are double now versus the same month pre-pandemic: Based on the numbers, in week 31 of 2019, Kenosha County had 678 weekly UI claims (not initial claims). In week 31 of 2021, there were more than double (1,528 weekly claims) than 2019.
3. Unemployment rates tell a story: The unemployment rate for June of 2021 was 5.3% with approximately 4,800 unemployed individuals. In June of 2019, it was 4.4% with roughly 4,000 unemployed residents. A net 800 people are still unemployed in Kenosha County today when compared to the same time 2019.
The gist
Yes, there is a correlation between UI and worker shortages but even after the pandemic ends and UI go away, the problem of worker shortages remains. So, let’s suspend the harsh and unhelpful judgements and devise solutions to factors like; a lack of childcare, inevitable job re-matching amidst major economic uncertainty, workers dropping out to pursue new degrees/certifications, and unknown conditions in surrounding counties affecting our labor shed.
Amy Greil is community development educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension in Kenosha County.