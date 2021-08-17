UW-EXTENSION: Labor shortage a symptom of shift in workforce

Millennials are already considered part of that working age segment. But, Gen Z (born 1997 to 2012), of which the youngest are only 9 years old and the oldest are 24, reflect fewer numbers than seniors’ exits when compared to 2010. In 2010, there was an average of just over one person aged 15 to 24 for every one person aged 55 to 64. In 2019, the figure was less than one person.

This means that Gen Z has a less- than-replacement rate when compared to the numbers of seniors aging out of the workplace.

County-specific angle

1. Linkage between enhanced unemployment insurance (UI) and labor availability: Given that Kenosha was one of just eight counties where the total working age population increased between 2010 and 2019, there is a correlation between the UI and worker availability.

2. UI claims are double now versus the same month pre-pandemic: Based on the numbers, in week 31 of 2019, Kenosha County had 678 weekly UI claims (not initial claims). In week 31 of 2021, there were more than double (1,528 weekly claims) than 2019.