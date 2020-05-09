UW-Extension: Lessons learned from a sourdough journey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve never been much of a baker, but like many others, I’ve jumped on the bandwagon these last few weeks and decided to try my hand at the art and science of sourdough bread.

With just water, flour, time and the naturally occurring bacteria and yeast of my home environment, I was finally able to bake my first loaf this week. It was edible!

Some lessons from my sourdough journey are similar to those that we’re all learning these days, especially when it comes to how we view food and agriculture:

Self-reliance – the inability to find yeast at the grocery store precipitated my decision to try sourdough. Why not rely on the wild yeast around me? Seeing empty shelves has spurred a desire for self-sufficiency, as evidenced by the renewed interest in gardening. Supplementing food needs with a small garden plot or even a tomato plant in a container can help us all become a little bit more self-reliant. If you find yourself among the garden-curious this spring, visit hort.extension.wisc.edu/topics/vegetables/ for more information about growing vegetables in Wisconsin.