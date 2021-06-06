UW-EXTENSION: Local governments eye Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds

Perhaps you have heard that in March of this year, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 was signed into law.

It provides $1.9 trillion in economic stimulus to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARPA created the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund which provides $350 billion for states, counties, municipalities, tribes, and territories, including $130 billion for local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties.

ARPA will provide Wisconsin counties, cities, and local jurisdictions approximately $3 billion. Localities will receive the funds in two tranches — the first, after the U.S. Treasury certifies the proceeds to each jurisdiction and the second, one year later.

Funding must be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. Estimates of the allocations to Wisconsin local government entities are available online and this list will be updated after the U.S. Treasury certifies each jurisdiction’s proceeds.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is responsible for distributing the funding, and they are currently developing methods and guidance for the allocation and oversight process.

Analysts note that the law includes these eligible ARPA uses: