UW-EXTENSION: Local KCOR group looks to interrupt violence in community

Now more than ever, people in Kenosha are concerned about violence. Recent deadly shootings and tensions surrounding a high-profile trial have so many feeling on edge. Not to mention the structural violence many community members face daily from lack of resources.

We need an innovative solution to create sustainable change in our community to interrupt cycles of violence and keep our community safe.

One year ago, several community members saw this need and came together to form the Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution (KCOR). KCOR is a grassroots coalition of community leaders who have joined forces to craft and rally Kenosha around a program to interrupt violence through de-escalation and peer support.

KCOR has now launched its NVIP (Neighborhood Violence Interruption and Prevention) program, which encompasses a team of local “Violence Interrupters” trained in de-escalation, trauma-informed care, and community-building techniques.

KCOR operates a 24-hour hotline to dispatch these interrupters at a moment’s notice to stop violence before it occurs.

KCOR members leverage their community relationships, connections to local resources, and training to resolve issues and respond to community needs.

Since launching the NVIP program in July, KCOR has de-escalated armed standoffs, prevented escalating domestic violence, lobbied for new streetlights for a neighborhood facing significant night-time violence, and supported families after losing a loved one to gun violence.

Also, KCOR has hosted four outdoor events in communities with high rates of gun violence, filling the streets with music, games, school-supply giveaways, and more.

But they’re more than just block parties. These events build stronger communities. They are crucial to preventing violence in Kenosha.

Part of what makes KCOR a success is its local partnerships.

A strong relationship with the Kenosha Police Department allows KCOR to help bridge the gap and build trust between the community and the police. This is crucial.

Ensuring KCOR can safely intervene and prevent violence wherever possible is essential to breaking the cycle of mass incarceration.

I am grateful for the opportunity to work with KCOR and facilitate the growing relationship between KCOR and Extension Kenosha County. Extension supports KCOR to build capacity and partnerships with Kenosha County resources.

The City of Kenosha has also been an important partner, awarding KCOR a $47,000 Community Development Block Grant in August. Having just been featured at KABA’s Inspire event, it is exciting to imagine what KCOR can accomplish with the community rallying around it.

To reduce violence in Kenosha and prevent division, we need to come together. I believe that KCOR is the perfect vessel to achieve this change. It is time for us to think outside the box to prevent violence.

It is time to take a chance — or instead take the opportunity — to work with new, grassroots organizations and rally as a community to solve this problem.

Follow KCOR at https://www.facebook.com/KenoshaCOR/ to learn more, check out their upcoming Ball to raise awareness of their work, and join the conversation about violence prevention in Kenosha.

Erica Ness is the Positive Youth Development coordinator with University of Wisconsin Extension Kenosha County.

