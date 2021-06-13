UW-EXTENSION: Mitigating drought stress on landscape and garden plants during the current local dry spell

1) Water the perennials when the soil surface dries out moderately. Place the soaker hose few inches away from the crown of the plant and water to an inch deep (0.6 gallons of water is needed to cover a one inch depth for one square foot). If using a wand, direct the flow of the water around the base of the plant.

2) Avoid overhead watering to prevent foliar diseases. Water early in the morning to reduce evaporation loss.

3) Mulch helps in conserving soil moisture and smothering annual weeds. Use shredded wood or bark mulch to a depth of 3 inches.

Fruits and berries

1) Provide 3 to 5 gallons of water per week for young fruit trees. Use drip irrigation system or hand water the young fruit trees on regular basis throughout the season.

2) Frequent shallow watering to a total of 1 to 1.5 inches per week is critical for small fruit crops like raspberries, blueberries and strawberries. Under hot and dry condition, water the strawberries daily.

3) Maintain weed free zone around the base of the fruit and berry crops.

4) Mulch using shredded bark, saw dust or wood chips to about 3 inches deep.

Lawns