Starry Stonewort (Nitellopsis obtusa), an invasive alga that can significantly harm aquatic ecosystems, is starting to make its way across lakes and rivers in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Originally from Europe and Asia, starry stonewort was first identified in North America in 1978 in the St. Lawrence River. The species was unintentionally introduced through the discharge of ship ballast water. Since then, it has spread west across the Great Lakes region infesting waters as far as Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Starry stonewort was first confirmed in Wisconsin in 2014 at Little Muskego Lake. Since then, it has been documented on 27 other lakes, including 4 in Southeast Wisconsin— Long Lake (2015), Wind Lake (2017), Camp Lake (2021) and Lake Dennon (2022). It is likely that starry stonewort has spread to additional waters where it has yet to be discovered.

How to identify starry stonewort

Starry stonewort is similar in appearance to other native grass-like algae such as stonewort and musk-grass, both of which can be found in Wisconsin. It can be distinguished from other plants by its star-shaped bulbils found in lake and riverbeds. The species can grow up to 7 feet tall with 5-8 branches growing from each stem. It favors shallow to deep lakes and slow-moving streams, such as calm waters near boat launches.

Why is starry stonewort considered invasive?

Like most invasive aquatic plants, starry stonewort forms dense mats that can inhibit water recreationists and impede the movement of breeding fish and waterfowl. The dense stands can overtake waterbeds and outcompete native aquatic plants, potentially lowering diversity and reducing the overall health of aquatic ecosystem. Because starry stonewort has the potential to cause significant environmental or economic harm or harm to human health, it is listed as prohibited in Wisconsin. This means it is it illegal to transport, possess, transfer, or introduce the species.

How does it spread?

Starry stonewort is spread from one body of water to another by transferring the star-shaped bulbils or fragments of the plant. These fragments can attach to watercrafts, trailers, docks, or any other water-related equipment.

What can people do to prevent its spread?

The most important action you can take to prevent the spread of starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species is to inspect your boat, trailers, and equipment and remove all attached aquatic plants or animals before launching, after loading and before leaving a launch site. Drain all water from boats, motors, and other equipment. Never move live fish from a waterbody. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, not the water. Rinse watercrafts and equipment with hot (104 degrees or higher) water, or thoroughly dry–leave them outside in the sun for five days–before going to new waters.

Report suspected occurrences of starry stonewort to the DNR or your county aquatic invasive species coordinator immediately.

Is there a way to treat starry stonewort?

Current control methods have not been shown to have a measurable impact on starry stonewort. Special care should be taken to reduce the spread of starry stonewort within and amongst water bodies and to educate the public about presence if it is found.

For more information about preventing starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species in Southeast Wisconsin, contact Scott McComb at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu.