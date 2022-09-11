UW-Extension offers tips for navigating medical debt

There are more than $88 billion of outstanding medical bills currently in collections – impacting one in five Americans.

Medical bills can be very confusing, overwhelming, and often come at a time you may already be stressed. It may feel like you are navigating a maze of information to understand what you owe, to whom, and by when.

“Everyone needs to check their medical bills for accuracy. During this time, one could find themselves caught between their medical providers and their insurance company, which can be a confusing and unclear space. They may find it hard to understand the cost of the different services received along with what is or is not covered by the insurance. The problem can become compounded if one is receiving care from numerous providers,” says Jenny Abel, UW-Madison Extension Financial Security Program Manager.

Deciphering medical billing

Check your bill over thoroughly, ensuring the date of service and treatment is accurate and verifying your name and insurance information are correct.

If your bill is hard to understand, contact your provider to ask for plain-language explanations for items that are not easy to comprehend. If your bills are turned over to a collector, you can ask the provider to verify the debt as well as provide you with information about the collection company and the bill that is being collected.

Before a bill reaches collections, there are opportunities available regarding financial assistance program options along with setting up a payment plan. Talk with your medical care provider or a social worker within the hospital system about options specific to the system; nonprofit hospital systems are required by law to offer financial assistance programs and many providers are willing to work out payment arrangements.

If you are unable to avoid your bill going to collections, make sure to be careful of scammers. Never pay a person or service to remove a bill from a credit report, promises to protect you from unexpected medical costs, or charge you upfront fees to resolve debt.

The No Surprises Act

The No Surprises Act went into effect January 1, 2022, which also provides protections around medical billing. Under this act, you should never get unexpected bills for emergency services received from a health care provider or facility that you did not know was out-of-network until you were billed.

If a person does not have health insurance or if you choose to pay without using your health insurance, your provider must give you a ‘good faith’ estimate on how much the care will cost, before you receive care. Afterward, if the billed amount is $400 or more than the estimated amount, you may be able to dispute the charges through the patient-provider dispute resolution process.

If you have any questions about the No Surprises Act or believe the act is not being followed, you can visit cms.gov/nosurprises or contact the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services No Surprises Help Desk at 1-800-985-3059 to submit a question or a complaint.