UW-EXTENSION: Our agriculture economy: Looking back and at 2021

The value of the U.S. dollar will have a big impact on demand for U.S. corn and soybeans. If it continues to trend lower, global demand and prices for U.S. corn and soybean prices may increase.

Eyes are on weather in Brazil, the world’s top soybean producer, and China’s preferred soybean supplier. The Brazilian soybean harvest (happening now), has been impacted by wet weather. Lower yields in Brazil could be good news for U.S. soybeans.

Livestock

Brenda Boetel, Professor and Department Chair of Agricultural Economics at UW-River Falls discussed the processing plant shutdowns and slowdowns of 2020 that led to backlogs in animals needing to be harvested. These issues are expected to contribute to a decline in 2021 production of beef and pork, which will likely result in higher prices for producers.

Overall U.S. protein production in 2020 was strong, bolstered by poultry production. Production in 2021 looks to be stable across the protein industry as a whole.

COVID-19 will continue to impact livestock markets, especially the beef industry, which benefits from diners eating out.