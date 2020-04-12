UW-Extension: Our food system in focus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seeing empty shelves at the grocery store triggers some thoughts about our food system.

I recall going to the grocery store in mid-March and looking for garlic -- not a clove to be found. I reflected on where most garlic comes from: China. In that moment, stories of backed up shipping ports there and consumers rushing to the grocery store in this country brought our food system into focus.

Despite the hiccups and delays that this pandemic has caused in our complex food system, on a local and state level, food production continues on the farm. As spring comes to Wisconsin, farmers are planting seeds, milking cows, and caring for newborn animals.

We can’t control much right now, but for those who are fortunate enough to have a steady income, what and how we purchase is something we can control. Here are a few ways you can exercise that control while also helping to make a difference to farmers in our local food system: