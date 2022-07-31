UW-EXTENSION: Planning AHEAD for peace of mind

Lots of people I know have either an “I’m a planner” personality or very much not.

This will vary in different parts of life; planning for work will be different than planning for free time or vacations, and everything in between. And yet, even for some of the most scheduled and meticulous folks, thinking about and planning for end of life decisions makes them shudder and not want to deal with the idea. Even when it is uncomfortable to think about, the importance of planning advance directives spans across all ages.

Advance directives

A meta-analysis completed by the University of Pennsylvania found that approximately one in three adults in the United States has completed any type of advance directive for end of life care. This means the majority of American adults do not have anything recorded pertaining to their wishes and plans, leaving a lot of room for unknowns in the event of a medical emergency or death.

The University of Pennsylvania’s results suggested the prevalence of advance directives has been low and stagnant across recent years. It is something that many people find challenging for a variety of reasons; emotionally thinking about death and the aftermath, logistics of navigating forms and gathering information, and financially speaking for future plans related to assets and money and even paying for services within the planning process. A great scenario allows people to arrange their affairs to live well in their later years and ensure that their end of life plans follow their wishes.

Planning AHEAD series

Planning AHEAD is a new series from UW-Madison Division of Extension, created to address many aspects of end of life planning.

Throughout seven sessions, participants will learn more about the topics of examining health care wishes, financial responsibilities, legal requirements and documentation, distribution of personal property, end of life decisions, dealing with grief, and the emotional ramifications of all of the above.

The program is designed both for those who want to prepare for their own death, to make things easier for family members or other loved ones, and for those who have, or are in the process of, losing a loved one and are dealing with the transition. This program features a planning workbook to help organize the tasks and documents associated with different end of life decisions.

By working through these sessions and the associated tasks, participants find that the financial, healthcare, and other decisions do not feel so overwhelming. Residents of southern Wisconsin are invited to register for Planning AHEAD, a free online series facilitated by UW-Madison Division of Extension Educators from Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Kenosha, Racine, Richland and Walworth Counties.

The upcoming Planning AHEAD series will be held Tuesday mornings, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sept. 13 to Oct. 25 via the Zoom platform. Registration is now available at http://go.wisc.edu/SoAHEAD. Contact Mary Metten at mary.metten@wisc.edu or 262-857-1946 with any questions.