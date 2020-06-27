UW-Extension: Practice awareness with your senses

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am the type of person who goes through my weeks and months with not just one, but two calendars.

Plotting out my work week in the 15-minute increments provided by Outlook and additionally keeping a physical calendar up to date is my norm. Seeing what is ahead helps me; I can take easy toll on the week to come and also know I need to get my Aunt Char’s birthday card in the mail.

Time stress

Although this type of planning is helpful to me, I also know lots of people that feel very differently about time. For many, concentrating too much on time ends up a source of additional stress. Whether it is a lack of time for everything that needs to get done or feeling as if you have little to no control over your time, these are common stressors.

Time stress can oftentimes be a dance of morning routines planned to the minute, workdays with general schedules to follow, and evenings filled with getting to the next commitment and back home, before doing it all again. And while the adjustment of different routines has continued to evolve throughout 2020, many people have now found themselves having to construct their time differently yet again.

Take advantage of daily tasks