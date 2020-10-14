UW-EXTENSION: Processing and recovering from community trauma

Strategy #2: Social-Cultural Environment Supports. Programming intended to counter the symptoms of community trauma support healing through the positive connection between people. This is needed now more than ever as people learn to process their experiences and make sense of all that has occurred.

Kenosha County is home to a multitude of community programs that reinforce notions of violence prevention and lifelong learning/health promotion. How can these organizations, that touch thousands of lives annually, be better supported through our voluntary contributions of time, talent and treasure?

If you are not sure where to start, connect with the United Way of Kenosha County to learn more.

Strategy #3: to Improved Economic Opportunities. Youth and adults in highly traumatized neighborhoods need to be at the heart of economic development initiatives, but how?

I am so encouraged to see the shifts and “pivots” that our economic development institutions are making to strengthen services and expand business opportunities and retail amenities in at-risk neighborhoods during this recovery phase.