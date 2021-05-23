UW-EXTENSION: Protecting against fraud and identity theft

Monitoring for fraud

Monitoring your own credit report is one way to keep an eye out for signs of fraud or identity theft. Because of the pandemic, consumers can currently order a free weekly credit report online through April 20, 2022.

You can request the weekly reports from AnnualCreditReport.com — one each from the three credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. While the weekly credit reports are only available online, consumers can order free annual credit reports through the mail using the official request form found online or by calling their toll-free number 877-322-8228 to request a form.

The “Check Your Free Credit Report: 2/2, 6/6, 10/10” campaign from UW-Madison Division of Extension wants to make it easier to remember to order those free credit reports. Sign up to receive an email reminder from Extension three times a year—on 2/2, 6/6, and 10/10—at finances.extension.wisc.edu/programs/check-your-free-credit-report-campaign/.

“Our Credit Campaign participants have told us that the added nudge from the reminder emails helps them to follow through on their good intentions to order their free credit report,” says Olive.

Consumer protection series