UW-EXTENSION: Reacquaint yourself with a hopeful New Kenosha

Through this filmed interview series, archived on the KCS Facebook page, viewers can learn about programs and initiatives around the city, many that grew out of the events of last summer. And what is more, this series will culminate this upcoming summer as KCS hosts large community events to highlight art from diverse communities in Kenosha.

Meanwhile, I am committed to doing my part to contribute meaningfully to the New Kenosha that is emerging before us, tapping into the arts along the way.

1. Keeping up with the KCS interview series and engaging more deeply with the leaders showcased.

2. Exploring a text called “Working the Margins of Community-Based Adult Learning: The Power of Arts-Making in Finding Voice and Creating Conditions for Seeing/Listening.” The research contained within verifies that, indeed, artistic expression can challenge negative perceptions, shift marginalization toward the center, building and sustain strong, inclusive communities.