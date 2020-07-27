UW-Extension: Reading in the park, with a twist, on county storywalk

StoryWalk

A StoryWalk plots out an entire children’s book throughout a specific distance or area. The original Storywalk was created by Anne Ferguson in Vermont over 10 years ago.

Her initial goals were centered on ways to increase physical activity and find something for families to do in natural settings.

In 2007, Ferguson partnered with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library to create StoryWalk books. Presently, StoryWalks have been replicated all over the United States and other countries.

Combining the themes of early literacy, family engagement, and physical activity, a StoryWalk excellently represents all three.

Is your child reluctant to get moving? Perhaps the desire to know what happens next will keep them motivated and otherwise distracted.

Is your child reluctant to read? The half-mile walk may space pages out to keep frustration levels down.

There are unique elements for reading while you are in a beautiful setting, like a park. Extension Kenosha County’s inaugural StoryWalk, Curious George Saves His Pennies, has the additional element of addressing money management skills. Beginning to discuss money early and often will help children understand these key ideas and use them in life.