UW EXTENSION REPORT: Mid-summer gardening tips

To minimize the infection, train cucumbers on trellis, schedule irrigation during early-morning hours and always water to the base of the plants. You can apply preventive fungicide as soon as the sign of infection is noticed. A thorough foliar application is required and should be repeated every seven to 14 days until the humid weather subsides.

Distorted and twisted tomato leaves?Tomatoes are highly sensitive to common lawn herbicides containing 2,4 D and dicamba that can easily drift in vapor form when applied during hot (85 degrees), dry and windy days. Common symptoms include twisted, flat and abnormal-shaped leaves. Usually the terminal ends of the plants are the first to develop the symptoms. Unfortunately, not much can be done to the injured leaves, however subsequent new growth will be normal.

Beans fail to set pods?

Beans and pepper flowers are sensitive to temperatures exceeding 85 degrees Fahrenheit, coupled with dry winds. Plants tend to stop flowering under high temperatures and will continue until it cools down to 75 degrees.

Mulching and regular watering helps the beans to retain their blossoms.