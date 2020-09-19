UW-EXTENSION: September is Suicide Prevention Month

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the Youth Mental Health First Aid program, there is a brief activity where participants partner up to practice saying to one another without response, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

Having people ask the question is not the beginning of a role-play activity, with a scripted plot that people typically do not enjoy doing within trainings. Rather, it is a simple, yet powerful and very difficult sentence to utter. The minute within the program is for people to practice and hear themselves say the words aloud.

The notion of people dying by suicide is a hard topic to broach for many. Discomfort and not wishing to even think about it is typical and understandable; however, awareness and prevention are such vital and important factors to consider.

Suicide Prevention Month

September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month, with National Suicide Prevention Week and Day also having occurred earlier in the month. As this month comes to an end and each month of the year brings equally important campaigns of awareness and prevention, September should definitely not be the only time to consider the importance of suicide prevention.