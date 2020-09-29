UW-EXTENSION: Soil health on the big screen

Integrate livestock by grazing animals on the land in a way that mimics nature.

Compared to the plethora of doom-and-gloom documentaries about climate change, “Kiss the Ground” presents a hopeful message and a solution that seems more feasible than abandoning fossil fuels and less personally inconvenient than consuming or travelling less.

Yet, more than one soil scientist would caution that soil isn’t the silver bullet in the climate change battle. For one, the capacity of soil to store the amount of carbon needed to realize significant reductions in greenhouse gasses is widely debated. And relying on widespread adoption of soil health practices has limitations when farmers already face a mountain of challenges.

While “Kiss the Ground” may shy away from addressing these limitations and at times takes a rather one-sided view of modern agriculture, I think it’s worth watching to gain a deeper appreciation for soil and how we impact it. Check it out and then keep learning with these additional resources:

Explore the USDA Carbon Scapes (https://www.carbonscapes.org/learn/) — an interactive platform where you can explore the carbon landscape of America