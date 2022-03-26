UW-EXTENSION: Springtime reminder to help stop the spread of invasive species

With the snow gone and the lakes thawing, Southeast Wisconsin is quickly approaching spring and the open water season. This is an important time of year to remind community members of the role they play in preventing aquatic invasive species.

Whether you are a boater, angler, paddler, water gardener, pond owner, waterfront property owner, or water-loving community member, knowing a little about invasive species and following a few simple prevention steps can go a long way in helping to keep our community lakes and rivers healthy.

An invasive species is any non-native species whose introduction causes economic or environmental harm or harm to human health. With over 4,000 acres of lakes and ponds, 150 miles of rivers and 12 miles of Lake Michigan coastline in Kenosha County, it can be easy for an invasive species to spread quickly.

Invasive species are typically spread by clinging to watercrafts that are then moved from one lake to another without being properly cleaned. Another common way that invasive species are introduced into our waters is when exotic or non-native fish from a different environment is released, like goldfish.

If we are not careful, new types of invasive species can easily infest a body of water. Currently, 13 different aquatic invasive species have been documented in the county.

In Southeast Wisconsin, the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort is becoming a nuisance. First discovered in Wisconsin in 2014, starry stonewort is a green algal that grows in tall and dense colonies, often forming mats on the water surface. These mats can interfere with recreation and outcompete native plant species. Infestations are typically found near boat accesses and spread by fragmentation caused by boat propellers.

Fortunately, the spread of starry stonewort like many other aquatic invasive species can be prevented by taking a minute or two to follow a few simple prevention steps. Not only will these steps help keep your equipment running well but can also help prevent invasive species from spreading among our waters.

INSPECT boats, trailers and equipment for attached aquatic plants or animals;

REMOVE all attached plants and animals;

DRAIN all water from boats, vehicles and equipment;

NEVER MOVE live fish away from a water body;

DISPOSE of unwanted bait in the trash.

This year as you are out enjoying our beautiful lakes and rivers, join the thousands of other Wisconsinites from around the state in preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.

For more information about aquatic invasive species or to get involved in protecting your favorite lakes and rivers in Southeast Wisconsin contact your aquatic invasives coordinator, Scott McComb, at mccomb@wisc.edu or 608-890-0977.

Scott McComb is the aquatic invasives coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension in Kenosha County.

